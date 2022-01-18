Scotland to lift Covid restrictions

The Covid restrictions in Scotland are set to be eased next week.

The Covid restrictions in Scotland are set to be eased on Monday, January 24, with nightclubs reopening and social distancing rules lifted.

The restrictions are being lifted due to a “significant” fall in new case numbers.

However, people are still being asked to work from home and to take a lateral flow test before meeting other people.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that Scotland had “turned the corner on the Omicron wave.”

Guidance for adults against meeting with more than three households will also be lifted, as well as curbs on indoor contact sports.

Ministers have also decided not to extend the vaccine passport scheme to more hospitality settings “at this stage.”

Ms Sturgeon said that even though Omicron is still infecting “large numbers of people,” there had been a significant decrease in the number of new infections over the past fortnight.

As of next Monday, 1metre social distancing, table service and the closure of nightclubs will all be scrapped. However, some measures such as wearing face coverings on public transport and in indoor public spaces will continue, with Ms Sturgeon advising people to keep gathering “small.”

She said that Scotland was “once again entering a calmer phase of the pandemic,” but warned there was still “significant pressure” on health services.

