Police use Snapchat to find missing 14-year-old girl who was drugged and raped

The French police used the Snapchat app to find a missing 14-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped after running away from home.

The teen was rescued when she turned on her location on Snapchat and kept in contact with the police while her alleged captors slept. The incident took place at an apartment block in the Cabucelle district of Marseille, France.

The girl, was can not be named for legal reasons, said a 26-year-old male said that she could stay at his flat after she ran away from her family home last week.

She says she was forced to smoke cannabis before the man and another 65-year-old male allegedly took it in turns to rape her and force her to perform oral sex on them.

When the men eventually fell asleep the girl was able to use the Instagram app to message her parents in the early hours on Friday morning, January 14.

She told her parents that she had been kidnapped and beaten and that she did not know her location.

Her parents then contacted the police who told the girl to turn on her Snapchat location so that they could track her.

She kept in touch with officers over messaging apps because she was too worried that speaking on the phone would alert her alleged captors.

When officers arrived at the building on Friday evening, they knocked on each of the doors until they heard the girl reply “yes.”

When police stormed the apartment, one of the men allegedly attempted to delete evidence from his phone before being taken into custody.

The teen was taken to hospital where she was found to have drugs in her system and injuries such as ‘anal lesions.’

The two men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and raping a child on Sunday, however, they insist that the child consented to having sex with them.

The young girl is now back at home with her family.

Reports say that a “young assistant policewoman” came up with the idea to use locations services on Snapchat and she was later praised for making the “rare and unique” rescue a success.

The region’s department secretary, Rudy Manna said: “Snapchat alone would not have allowed the arrest of these individuals” and thanked the officer “without whom nothing would have been possible.”

