Image: Pixabay

Lottery scam warning on the Costa del Sol. A possible phone scam has emerged that people should be aware of.

One Costa del Sol resident told Euro Weekly News how they had headed online to sign up for the lottery. The person had added all their details online, but they soon received a strange phone call from Madrid.

On the phone, the caller offered up an intriguing lottery deal. For a monthly payment of only 51 euros, the company would provide a staggering 2,000 lottery entries. The deal seemed far too good to be true.

Later on, another phone call came through and the caller pushed and pushed the person to sign up to the deal and hand over all their details and make a payment again. On investigating the matter, the person decided that this was a scam and will not be answering future calls from the number.

Anyone receiving calls from unsolicited numbers should be very wary of handing over personal information and especially bank account details.

