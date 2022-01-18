Former Malaga supermarket worker arrested for defrauding €13,000 from clients

The man allegedly stole clients’ credit card data to defraud them of more than €13,000

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested a former supermarket worker who is allegedly responsible for several crimes of fraud. The investigated would have made several orders in an establishment, for a total amount of €13,537.68, using data of the credit cards belonging to several clients of a supermarket.

This person would have obtained said data as a result of his position as a former cashier of the establishment.

The investigation was initiated as the result of a complaint filed by a relative of one of the victims. In it, he detailed an alleged fraud after being informed of the charge of two receipts from an establishment, for an amount of €4,195.04, which he knew he had not made.

From that moment, the police officers proceeded to take steps to clarify the facts, and arrest, where appropriate, those responsible.

During the course of this investigation, new victims emerged, who had been scammed in a similar way. All the purchases had always been made in the same place, so the officers suspected that the author could be the same person. The amount defrauded from these new injured parties amounted to €9,342.64.

Both those affected and those responsible for the establishment provided relevant data and information for the investigation. This helped the officers to determine some important circumstances in the achievement of the facts.

In addition, they discovered that all the orders had been made – some by phone, and others in person – leaving the same telephone number as a contact.

Investigators were eventually led to a former Malaga supermarket employee. Everything indicated that this person, with a history of crimes against property, by being their usual delivery man, and thanks to his gift of words and his kindness, would have earned the trust of his clients.

All the data of the cards belonging to the clients would have been kept by the investigated, with which he would have later made the orders. The damage caused amounted to €13,537.68 in total. For these reasons, the former worker was located and arrested, as the alleged perpetrator of several crimes of fraud, as reported by malagahoy.es.

