Dog walker makes shocking discovery in Spain

Dog walker makes a shocking discovery in Spain’s Cadiz.

According to sources from the Armed Forces, the body of a man with a gunshot wound was discovered on Monday, January 17. The body was found in Cadiz’s Chiclana de la Frontera.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation which was opened after the shocking discovery. The officers hope to find out the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog. She then quickly alerted the Guardia Civil. The man’s body was discovered next to what is thought to be his car in the Pago del Humo area of Chiclana. The car had been set on fire.

No further details are known at this point in time.

 


