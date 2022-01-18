Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Tuesday, January 18



The Ministry of Health has revealed the Covid data today, Tuesday, January 18, as collected from the autonomous communities of Spain. They show 94,472 new cases of coronavirus, of which 52,078 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

This is compared to the 36,414 registered yesterday, Monday 17, which brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic to 8,518. 97.

Today’s report from the department led by Carolina Darias shows a slight decrease in the figures. The current average incidence of infections in Spain stands at 3,306.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, in comparison to the 3,397.60 reported on Monday 17.

284 more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, with 564 registered in the last week. This takes the national death toll from coronavirus in Spain up to 91,277 people.

There are currently 18,918 patients admitted to hospital for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 2,243 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,410 admissions, and 2,505 discharges. The capacity of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 15.17 per cent, and in ICUs at 23.69 per cent, as reported by granadadigital.es.

