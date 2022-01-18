Caught red-handed: Night-time drugs interception in Spain

Caught red-handed: Night-time drugs interception in Spain’s Huelva.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested four people including two minors who were attempting to smuggle bales of hashish on the Huelva coast. The operation resulted in 1,452 kilograms of hashish being seized along with the boat that the drugs traffickers had been using.

The Guardia Civil realised that suspected drug traffickers were heading for the coast of Isla Cristina in Huelva. A boat had been spotted travelling very slowly which raised suspicions. The Guardia Civil swooped in to capture the drug traffickers with the sea-based action being captured from on board a helicopter.

The four men of Moroccan origin were arrested by the officers for an alleged drug trafficking offence. During the operation, an 8-metre-long boat with a powerful engine was seized along with more than 1,400 kilos of drugs.

