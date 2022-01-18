Body discovered floating in the water on the Costa del Sol

Body discovered floating in the water in the Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena.

Tragedy has hit the Costa del Sol and a body was reportedly discovered on Monday, January 17. An eyewitness told EWN that the body was discovered floating in the water on Sunset Beach.

The body is believed to be that of a woman who was only partially dressed when she was found. The body has been recovered.

A police investigation is said to be in progress at the moment to discover the person’s identity and how they ended up in the water.

At the moment no further details are known.

