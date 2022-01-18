ANOTHER energy firm collapses affecting 176,000 Brits

Energy firm Together Energy has collapsed, marking the latest gas and electric supplier to go bust and affecting 176,000 customers.

Together Energy is the latest energy firm to collapse in Britain’s energy crisis.

Last year, 28 energy suppliers collapsed under the huge increase in wholesale natural gas prices, which rose by about 350 per cent since the beginning of the year. Together Energy now sees approximately 176,000 without a supplier.

Industry regulator Ofgem will now need to find a new supplier for customers that have been affected.

Those who used Together energy as their supplier will not have their gas and electricity cut off and they will be contacted with their new supplier when one has been appointed.

Funds that have been paid into their account are also protected.

At the beginning of this year, reports claimed that Together Energy, 50 per cent owned by Warrington Borough Council, was close to collapse.

A spokesperson said the firm was “in active conversations” about emergency funding.

Director of retail at Ofgem Neil Lawrence said: “Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers.”

“We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.”

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.”

“You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.”

“Any customer concerned about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support that is available.”

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy for Citizens Advice, said: “Together Energy is the 27th energy supplier to have collapsed since August.”

“As well as causing considerable disruption and confusion for customers, today’s announcement will add to the £2.6bn bill consumers are already facing due to these failures.”

“With the price cap expected to go up again in April and the cost of living soaring, many are already facing impossible choices between heating and eating.”

“The government must spread the cost of supplier failures so people aren’t left to foot a sky-high bill for chaos in the energy market, just as prices rise.”

“It should also provide a one-off payment to people through the benefits system this April for those who need the most support.”

