Your funeral plan with Golden Leaves

WHILE many people buy a new home or car when they move to Spain, a lot do not think about what happens when it comes to their funeral, which is why a pre-paid funeral plan from Golden Leaves is essential.

Having a pre-paid funeral plan from Golden Leaves ensures that when the time comes your wishes are carried out in full and your loved ones are not left to organise a funeral in a different country and another language.

Golden Leaves offers funerals from a network of funeral directors across the UK, and also into Europe, serving the expatriate communities that live there.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is the only funeral planning company to provide a repatriation plan, in conjunction with Rowland Brothers International, to British expatriates living abroad and foreign expatriates living in the UK.

When you purchase one of their pre-paid plans, they guarantee that the funeral services stipulated in your plan will be met in full, when the time comes.

All Golden Leaves Funeral Plan funds are held in the Golden Leaves Trust, which manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth.

The trust is overseen independently by a board of trustees and is regulated. The fund is annually, independently audited and subject to strict actuarial reporting to ensure that it remains solid, stable, and above all, completely secure.

Funerals are no easy task. There are numerous considerations to factor in, including logistics, food and drink, casket purchase and burial grounds. A loved one’s death brings immense emotional strain to any family, and the question of financing and arrangements only exacerbates the stress.

Handling all of these challenges is difficult enough in one’s normal circumstances, but having to go through it while abroad is an enormous burden.

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans aims to support grieving families during these tumultuous times. Since its inception, it has partnered with a widespread network of funeral directors across the UK and Europe.

Pre-planning and pre-paying at today’s prices ensures that your preferences are closely followed and respected, and the funeral fees stipulated in your plan are guaranteed to be paid, no matter how prices rise in the future.

Most importantly, you can take comfort knowing that your family is spared the emotional and financial burden of organising and financing your funeral in the time when they are least able to cope.

Golden Leaves offers three types of funeral plan, including the Opal Plan, Pearl Plan and Golden Plan.

The Opal Plan is designed for those who just want a simple cremation service and provides a funeral service that covers the essential items, including the removal and disposal of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Pearl Plan is designed for those who would like a traditional funeral service for cremation or burial and the Golden Plan is for those who would like their funeral in the UK.

To find the right funeral plan for you, contact Golden Leaves today.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain