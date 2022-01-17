Tragedy leaves one dead and three injured in Spain’s Granada.

A traffic accident in the Granada town of Purullena has left one person dead and three others injured according to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Andalusian regional government. The traffic accident happened on the A-92 motorway on Sunday, January 16 in the afternoon.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident shortly before 7:30pm. Several witnesses reported that they had seen a car leave the road. The witnesses believed that people were possibly trapped inside the car at kilometre 286.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The coordination centre immediately activated the Guardia Civil de Tráfico and the fire brigade of the Granada Provincial Consortium, who went to rescue the injured man.” The health services were also activated along with road maintenance services.

It has been confirmed that a 35-year-old man died as a result of the accident. The fire brigade was able to rescue him from the car but was not able to save his life. Two men aged 39 and 32 and a woman aged 36 were rushed to the Hospital in Guadix to receive treatment for their injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.