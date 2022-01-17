The Queen will not help Prince Harry with his demands for Met police bodyguard protection for his family when they visit the UK.

Prince Harry has made the first moves in his plans to sue the government if he is not given protection when he returns to the UK. Experts believe that he cannot “use The Met as a private police force” and that the Queen will not back him.

Prince Harry gave up his right to police bodyguards when he abandoned Royal duties and moved to California. According to The Sun, a royal source stated: “This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave in to his demands.

“It is a matter for Her Majesty’s government. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away.”

Another source commented on the demands and said: “His demands for security in the UK have not been openly or widely discussed within the family because it was thought sorted two years ago.

“Quite frankly, with the Queen’s health concerns and Prince Andrew facing a sex-abuse trial, a battle between her grandson and the Government is the last thing she wants to get drawn into.”

Majesty Magazine’s Ingrid Seward believes that Harry is paranoid about security after having spent time in the military. She commented: “He is a private citizen like the rest of us. You can’t use The Met as a ­private police force — they are not guns for hire.

“When Harry made his decision he wanted out of the protective arm of the Royal Family, he maybe didn’t realise the pitfalls.

“One sympathises but this is the law. He hasn’t thought it through.

“He has always been paranoid about security because he was a serving officer in Afghanistan. But he can’t have it every which way.”

She went on to add: “Harry has put himself in this ­situation and he has made his bed and has to sleep in it.

“If he doesn’t think he can bring his family back, then so be it.”

