Spanish Police identify a child abuse victim’s bedroom in record time

Spanish Police identify a possible child abuse victim’s bedroom in record time. The National Police had taken to Twitter and asked the people of Spain for their help.

On Monday, January 17, the Spanish Police took to Twitter and called on citizens in Spain to identify the room of a possible child abuse victim. The police shared three photos of an unknown room that belonged to an underage girl that they believed to be at risk.

The National Police have worked tirelessly to identify the child and have received helpful information from individuals.

The National Police took to Twitter to say that they had identified the room in record time. They went on to thank people for their help.

The tweet read: “Your emails have made it possible to identify the room (and in record time). THANK YOU VERY MUCH Our officers have already contacted the child’s relatives and are continuing their investigations.”

The earlier post calling for help that was tweeted by the National police had read: “VERY IMPORTANT! A minor could be at risk.

“Please look at these photos carefully and write to us at [email protected] if you recognise this room.”

The officers in the National Police have done an excellent job tracing the child and contacting the family swiftly. The police in Spain work tirelessly to protect citizens’ rights and liberties and guarantee their security.

