Mossos arrest one person in connection with Barcelona shooting incident

Barcelona police have arrested one suspect over the shooting incident that took place last Saturday 15



The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a suspect this Sunday, January 16, for his alleged involvement with a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday15, in the Sant Marti district of Barcelona. During this event, two people were hurt, with varying degrees of injuries.

An Emergency Medical System (SEM) initially treated the two people for gunshot wounds, before transferring them to the Sant Pau and del Mar hospitals, with no fear for their lives.

After the arrest had taken place, sources from the regional police told EFE, “The investigation is still ongoing, it is open. For now we cannot give more details”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Shortly after the incident had taken place on Saturday, at around 3pm, the Mossos d’Esquadra deployed a large operation around the house in which they thought the now-detained 57-year-old man had barricaded himself.

This large-scale offensive included members of the Special Group of Intervention (GEI), Public Order, Citizen Security and Investigation, as well as the ARRO (Regional Operational Resources Area), and the GRIMO (Mobile Brigade Area), along with negotiation specialists.