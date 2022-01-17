Mossos arrest one person in connection with Barcelona shooting incident

By
Chris King
-
0
Mossos arrest one person in connection with Barcelona shooting incident
Mossos arrest one person in connection with Barcelona shooting incident. CREDIT: Mossos d'Esquadra

Barcelona police have arrested one suspect over the shooting incident that took place last Saturday 15

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a suspect this Sunday, January 16, for his alleged involvement with a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday15, in the Sant Marti district of Barcelona. During this event, two people were hurt, with varying degrees of injuries.

An Emergency Medical System (SEM) initially treated the two people for gunshot wounds, before transferring them to the Sant Pau and del Mar hospitals, with no fear for their lives.

After the arrest had taken place, sources from the regional police told EFE, “The investigation is still ongoing, it is open. For now we cannot give more details”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Shortly after the incident had taken place on Saturday, at around 3pm, the Mossos d’Esquadra deployed a large operation around the house in which they thought the now-detained 57-year-old man had barricaded himself.

This large-scale offensive included members of the Special Group of Intervention (GEI), Public Order, Citizen Security and Investigation, as well as the ARRO (Regional Operational Resources Area), and the GRIMO (Mobile Brigade Area), along with negotiation specialists.

After more than three hours, officers entered this house in the surroundings of the Rambla de Prim, but the alleged perpetrator of the shots was not there.


The circumstances in which the events occurred, and whether it was an exchange of fire between the victims and the man the police were looking for are still unknown at the moment, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

For more news on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here