Marbella becomes Andalucia’s first Smart Tourism Destination

Marbella is the first city in Andalucia to receive the title of Smart Tourist Destination from the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality.

Marbella has become the first city in Andalucia and the third in the world to be given the title of Smart Tourist Destination by the Institute of Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE), thanks to its innovation and sustainability.

Over the last few years, Marbella has implemented initiatives in favour of digital transformation, accessibility, energy efficiency and social and environmental innovation, said the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

She emphasised that now is “a crucial moment for the sector, which is in the midst of a transformation due to the pandemic” and that being given this title distinguishes between “a before and an after” in the implementation of different strategies aimed at consolidating Marbella’s image and its “cutting-edge offer compared with direct competitors”.

The title not only demonstrates that they have “done their homework” in adapting the popular tourist destination to the new demands of visitors, but it will also result in a new commitment to “continue advancing in all these areas”.

The mayor explained that the certification, promoted by SEGITTUR, the State Department of Tourism, involves the evaluation of 400 requirements in five management categories: governance, innovation, technology, universal accessibility and sustainability. “For more than a year, all municipal delegations have worked relentlessly and painstakingly to make progress in these areas,” she added.

The City Council will receive the certificate at the next International Tourism Fair (FITUR), which will be held in Madrid from January 19 – 23.

