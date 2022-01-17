Help for EU citizens to prove immigration status

Help for EU citizens to prove their immigration status online.

The Scottish government have relaunched the Stay in Scotland campaign. The campaign aims to help European Union (EU) citizens living in Scotland easily prove their immigration status online.

The Scottish government are continuing to push the government in the UK to provide EU citizens with physical proof of immigration status.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Scottish government it is: “concerned that many people are struggling to use this system to prove their immigration status, putting them at risk of losing work, accommodation and access to benefits.”

Europe Minister Jenny Gilruth explained: “We value the contribution EU citizens make to our country and we are concerned that many people are experiencing difficulties with the UK Government’s ‘view and prove’ service. Vulnerable citizens in particular are finding it challenging to prove their status to service providers and employers.

“We’ve now updated our resources to help EU citizens navigate the UK Government’s digital-only system and ensure they still have access to work, accommodation and benefits.

“And together with the Welsh and Northern Irish governments, we are continuing to urge the Home Office to provide EU citizens in the UK with a physical document to prove their immigration status.”

Information can be found at mygov.scot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.