First Cases: Very rare booster side effect confirmed in Australia.

The medicines regulator in Australia has confirmed that the first cases of a very rare heart issue have occurred after booster vaccines. According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), as of January 9, there had been 12 reported cases of likely pericarditis and six reported cases of likely myocarditis.

The TGA commented: “The TGA is monitoring the safety of booster vaccine doses in adults,

“It is not expected that the types of side effects will be different to first and second vaccine doses based on the results of clinical trials, and observations from regulators overseas where more booster doses have been given.”

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are considered to be very rare side effects. The side effects have been linked to mRNA coronavirus vaccines. It is still far safer to have the vaccine than risk catching COVID though.

The TGA commented: “To January 9, 2022, we have received approximately 950 reports of suspected adverse events identified after a third or booster dose,

“This includes a small number of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. The most common adverse events reported to the TGA following a booster dose are swollen lymph nodes (also called lymphadenopathy), headache, fatigue, muscle pain and fever. Swollen lymph nodes are a normal and known side effect of vaccines and occurs when the immune system is stimulated and were seen in the clinical trials.

“Reports of more serious effects following vaccination in children in the US were extremely rare with 100 reports from 8.7 million vaccine doses – the most common were fever, vomiting and in some cases seizures.”

The TGA added: “Importantly, myocarditis was also very rare in this age group, with 11 confirmed reports from over eight million doses – these were all mild cases. The TGA is closely monitoring adverse event reports in this age group and will communicate any safety issues if they arise.”

