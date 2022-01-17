Monday, January 17 – Covid numbers in Spain



The Ministry of Health has collected the data from the autonomous communities, which shows that as of Friday, January 14, 162,508 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded. Of these, 65,937 of them were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

These figures are lower than those of the corresponding day last week, when 242,440 positives were reported, which could show a certain downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

According to official statistics, the total number of infections in Spain since the start of the pandemic is 8,093,036. The accumulated incidence stands at 3,192.46 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 3,156.63 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,512,749 positives have been registered.

139 new deaths have been added to last Friday’s report, compared to 97 the previous Friday. Data collected by the Ministry reveals that 90,759 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 503 people with a confirmed positive have died.

There are currently 17,436 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain, (17,269 yesterday), and 2,224 in the ICU (2,227 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,332 admissions (2,428 yesterday), and 2,232 registered cases (2,176 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds stands at 14.00 per cent (13.87 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 23.62 per cent (23.62 per cent yesterday).