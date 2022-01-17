Busted: Malaga man fakes psychotropic drug prescriptions

Busted: Man fakes psychotropic drug prescriptions in Spain’s Malaga.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a man in Malaga after he allegedly falsified prescriptions. The man had contacted a doctor in Valladolid for a virtual consultation. The man then stole the doctor’s personal details to forge prescriptions and emails.

The officers began investigating the issue in October after the doctor filed a complaint in the city of Valladolid. The doctor claimed that several Malaga pharmacies had been ringing him to report that they had received suspicious prescriptions in his name. The prescriptions had all been for psychotropic drugs. The doctor had realised that somebody had been illegally using his data and faking prescriptions.

An investigation ensued to track down the person who was providing the false prescriptions at the pharmacies. The officers were able to determine that in July 2021 the doctor had virtually attended a patient. The patient had not received any prescriptions at the time but it appeared that they had stolen the doctor’s details.

The virtual patient had allegedly used five false prescriptions to obtain drugs at pharmacies in Malaga. Officers identified the person, located him and arrested him for the crime of falsifying documents.

