Sevilla nightclub shooting incident being investigated by police

The National Police in Sevilla are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside a nightclub in the early hours of last Friday, January 14. One person was wounded as a result of the shots fired outside the establishment on Calle Cromo, in the city’s Calonge industrial estate.

Two shots were reportedly fired at the victim, 23-year-old Francisco Javier PO, known to Sevilla police as a man with an extensive criminal history. Their first hypothesis is that the shooting was an attempted settling of scores.

It is reported that two persons were waiting in a vehicle outside the club for their victim, and when he exited to smoke a cigarette, they opened fire on him. One bullet missed its target, while the second went into his leg.

Officers from the National Police are reportedly standing guard outside a hospital room in Sevilla, where the victim is recovering from an emergency operation on his femur.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the National Police’s Murder Squad, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. With the man’s activity in the underworld of the city well known to the cops, they are said to be following a theory that the shooting could be linked to the world of drug trafficking, and some drug theft between drug traffickers.

Forensic experts reportedly recovered two 9mm shell casings from outside the establishment, which was cordoned off to prevent contamination of a crime scene. They are being analysed to find if the weapon used could be related to other crimes.

Francisco Javier PO had recently been sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder. This was in relation to another incident in January 2019, at a nightclub in the Nuevo Torneo area in January 2019. During the same hearing, Ivan HP, el Ivi, one of Sevilla’s best-known criminals, was also convicted, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

