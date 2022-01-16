Jet2 announces changes that affect all flights

Jet2 announces changes that will affect all flights and holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a series of operational changes in another step forward to being carbon neutral. The company is cutting its carbon footprint and aims to beat the net zero target of 2050 set by the government.

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy explained: “The launch of our carbon offsetting scheme marks the first major step in our journey to net zero.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It is our responsibility to pay for every tonne of carbon we emit and today’s announcement makes this a reality, meaning that our customers can be assured that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have their carbon covered.”

He went on to add: “This, however, is just one milestone in our journey to reach our sustainability targets. 2022 also marks the realisation of our carbon neutral ground operations, and we are also powering our offices with 100% renewable energy.

“This year we will also continue to make strides to develop our commitment to sustainable aviation fuel as well as our hotel sustainability charter, so that we are becoming more sustainable in the air, on the ground, and in resort.”

As part of the changes, the company will be purchasing around 75 new A321 NEO aircraft. This will help reduce the emissions produced for each passenger that travels with the company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.