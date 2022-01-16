Horse racing, football and rugby receive a helping hand

Horse racing, football and rugby receive a multi-million-pound helping hand.

Professional sports including ice hockey, basketball, horse racing, rugby and football that have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been given a helping hand. The Scottish Government have allocated £2.55 million in financial support.

Professional sporting events such as traditional Boxing Day Premier League football fixtures and horse racing at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day were affected by coronavirus restrictions.

Sports minister Maree Todd commented: “These sports clubs are at the heart of their communities, but many of them have suffered real hardships as the necessary COVID-19 lockdown restrictions meant attendances were heavily restricted.

“This funding will help to ensure clubs are able to bridge the gap in revenue, as spectators return safely to sports events in larger numbers when these restrictions are eased next week.

“This Government has pledged to provide funding to support organisations affected by the necessary measures to keep us all safe and these allocations show we are doing this.”

He went on to add: “We will continue to work in partnership to support all our sports clubs to help them through this difficult time and to ensure this funding can be accessed by all clubs as efficiently as possible.”

According to the Scottish government: “The funding comes from the £5 million announced for professional sport on 5 January, as part of £375 million in wider business support.

“It will support up to 75% of losses after the Omicron outbreak saw a limit of 500 introduced on outdoor crowds. This restriction will be lifted on Monday 17 January. The funding will also support clubs impacted by the limit of 200 on indoor sports.”

