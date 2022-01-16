Childhood memory leads to Civil War bomb being detonated in eastern Spain

A Spanish Civil War bomb was detonated after a man said he remembered it being dropped on his town, but not exploding, more than 80 years ago. The bomb was dropped by Italian fascist bombers when the man was a child.

Men were working on a building in Maella, near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, when the local man told them of his memory. He said he was six years old when the location was bombed but the device failed to explode.

“A local resident alerted the owner of the premises that he had to be careful when carrying out works because during the civil war, when this person was six, the town was bombarded and one of the bombs did not explode. Later concrete was poured on the ground and the artefact was hidden from view,” the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Metal detectors were used to find the 50 kg Civil War bomb which was dropped by the Italian air force, which sided with the Nationalist forces of General Francisco Franco during the 1936-1939 war.

Bomb disposal officers blew up the device on Jan. 10, but the operation was made public on Sunday 16 January.

