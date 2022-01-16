Brit feared for his life after terrifying ambush

Brit feared for his life after a terrifying ambush during a near 3000-mile charity walk. The Brit even thought that he would be decapitated on Youtube.

Mitch Jones set off from France to travel the length of Europe all the way to Iraq. He hoped to raise money for refugees in the war-torn region. Mitch’s journey lasted 130 days.

Speaking to The Daily Star the 28-year-old told of how he had survived dog attacks and how he feared for his life when he thought he was being ambushed.

Mitch explained: “Oh my God. I was cycling along the motorway and all of a sudden this pristine white pick up truck, came screeching in front of me and blocked my way. I thought what is this?”

“Maybe it’s someone offering to help me, but in unison they opened every door and four people got out with automatic rifles. At first I couldn’t see any uniform either and I was literally a metre away from Syria at this point.

“I could’ve put my right hand out and touched the barbed wire fence so I thought this is it, this is where I get kidnapped by ISIS and you’re going to see my head getting chopped off on Youtube.”

Despite the automatic rifles the men had only stopped warn the Brit to be careful. They told Mitch: “You shouldn’t be coming here it’s very dangerous.”

Mitch spent many nights camping. He commented: “I was in a forest 10km square radius I was the only human being in any direction, I pitched my tent up and as soon as it went dark all I could hear around me was the pigs waking up all around my tent.”

He went on to add: “They were like fighting and mating and trying to get into my tent so I had to make as much noise as I could to scare them away.”

“It was a very sleepless night.”

The charity hiker also survived dog attacks to complete his journey.

Mitch revealed: “The dogs were a huge issue it started becoming an issue in Serbia, a lot of the time I’d be walking along a farm bridleway and there’d be dogs just standing there guarding the entrance of the land they lived on.

“Then in Turkey it got a step worse as the dogs were a lot more vicious.”

He added: “Firstly a pack of dogs tried to attack me but I fought them off and then a car came and it actually hit one of the dogs, he was okay he survived it but it put all the other dogs off and they went back.

“Then the next day after that first dog attack I did get bitten by a dog which came out of nowhere barking and was going for my ankle which he bit. It didn’t hurt too much but it was a shock.”

Anyone wanting to donate to Mitch’s cause should follow this link.

