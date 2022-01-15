Spanish doctor warns of a problem caused by omicron that “we hadn’t seen before”

A Spanish doctor has warned the public of a problem caused by the omicron variant of COVID that had previously not been seen.

The doctor Juan José Badiola, director of the Centre for Infectious Diseases at the University of Zaragoza, made an appearance on the television programme TRECE al Día to analyse the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

“The pandemic is growing rapidly and when so many children are concentrated together it is not going to be easy to avoid infections,” said the expert.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The risk is going to be very high, and I predict that there are going to be a lot of cases. We have no choice but to accept that reality,” he added. “Parents of children with symptoms must not take them to school,” he said.

“With positive cases in children comes another problem: balancing going to work and taking care of the children, which is a serious problem from a social perspective,” stated Badiola.

The doctor also highlighted a new problem caused by omicron: “omicron can cause symptoms even before the person gets a positive test result, which we hadn’t seen before”.

This means that a person who has symptoms may have a negative test result, leading them to continue with their everyday activities and infect more people.

Badiola believes that “the peak of infections may be close, but we need to be very cautious. All data from other countries suggests that the curve will go down quickly”.

“We need to wait for this wave to pass because nobody can guarantee that another variant won’t appear and nobody can know whether it will be more or less infectious or more or less serious,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.