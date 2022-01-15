Nerja leads unemployment drop

The city of Nerja has led the drop in unemployment throughout the Axarquia region, with 913 fewer people out of work compared to the same month in 2020. That drop puts the city behind Benahavís and Marbella at a provincial level with a 29.9% drop in unemployment according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

José Alberto Armijo, Mayor of Nerja said: “This data confirm that we are going in the right direction, on the path of economic reactivation and job creation, as a result of the recovery of our main economic engine, national and international tourism.” He went on to congratulate the business sector and especially the tourism sector, where employment levels are returning to normal.

The mayor said that the Municipal Shock Plan saw an investment of nearly 11 million euros. According to the mayor the city’s social exclusion plan will see a further 83 unemployed people recruited, whilst measures to support the self-employed and SMEs will remain in place to assist in the hiring of the unemployed and continued business activity.

