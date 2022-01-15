Juanma Moreno underlines Junta’s commitment to Almeria province

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Juanma Moreno underlines Junta's commitment to Almeria province
ALCAZABA VISIT: Juanma Moreno with Junta politicians and Almeria’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco Photo credit: Almeria City hall

THE regional government headed by Juanma Moreno held its first meeting of 2022 in Almeria City’s Alcazaba on January 11.

Moreno declared during the equivalent to a cabinet meeting that the Junta was closer than it had ever been to the wishes, hopes and dreams of Almeria province’s population.”

The regional president pointed out that during the present legislative term, the Junta had provided more than €3.1 million for Alcazaba renovations in addition to the central government’s €7.4 million for a comprehensive restoration of the 10th century fortress’s walls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Moreno also referred to the €50 million spent on finishing the Almanzora motorway over the last three years, with 12 per cent of the final section that will link it to the A-7 now completed.

A €2.5 million investment would counteract the poor condition of 811 hectares of pines in the Sierra de los Filabres and the Sierra Nevada,  Morena confirmed.

He also announced that the €5 million Cedefo forest firefighting centre in Alhama de Almeria would be named after firefighter Carlos Martinez Haro who lost his life in the Sierra Bermeja (Malaga) fire last September.


Other Junta projects include a pilot scheme to conserve and restore the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, while the Plan Crece Industria (Industrial Growth Plan) would consolidate the marble sector internationally, Moreno pledged.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here