Juanma Moreno underlines Junta’s commitment to Almeria province

THE regional government headed by Juanma Moreno held its first meeting of 2022 in Almeria City’s Alcazaba on January 11.

Moreno declared during the equivalent to a cabinet meeting that the Junta was closer than it had ever been to the wishes, hopes and dreams of Almeria province’s population.”

The regional president pointed out that during the present legislative term, the Junta had provided more than €3.1 million for Alcazaba renovations in addition to the central government’s €7.4 million for a comprehensive restoration of the 10th century fortress’s walls.

Moreno also referred to the €50 million spent on finishing the Almanzora motorway over the last three years, with 12 per cent of the final section that will link it to the A-7 now completed.

A €2.5 million investment would counteract the poor condition of 811 hectares of pines in the Sierra de los Filabres and the Sierra Nevada, Morena confirmed.

He also announced that the €5 million Cedefo forest firefighting centre in Alhama de Almeria would be named after firefighter Carlos Martinez Haro who lost his life in the Sierra Bermeja (Malaga) fire last September.

Other Junta projects include a pilot scheme to conserve and restore the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, while the Plan Crece Industria (Industrial Growth Plan) would consolidate the marble sector internationally, Moreno pledged.