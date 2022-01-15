Italian nurse arrested for giving fake vaccines to anti-vax relatives

An Italian nurse has been arrested in Palermo for giving fake COVID vaccines to two of her anti-vax relatives and for having received a fake booster shot herself.

A nurse in Palermo, Sicily, was put under house arrest after an investigation revealed that she had given fake COVID vaccines to some of her relatives and that she herself had pretended to have received the booster shot.

In a statement, the Palermo police explained that the accusations made against the nurse from the Fiera del Mediterraneo vaccination centre are for “falsity and misappropriation of funds”.

The woman, who also works as a nurse at the Department of Infectious Diseases at the ARNAS centre in Palermo, is accused of having had a fake third dose of the vaccine and having given two anti-vax family members fake vaccines during one of her work shifts.

This is yet another case of an Italian health worker arrested for pretending to vaccinate family members or being paid to give fake vaccines. Many are also paying for fake COVID certificates. In December, another nurse at the same vaccination centre was also arrested for falsely vaccinating eleven people, one of whom was a known anti-vax leader who is currently in prison.

For the moment, the two family members who received the fake vaccine are being investigated for crimes of involvement in misappropriation of funds and falsity, and more investigations are being carried out to identify any other fake vaccines.

