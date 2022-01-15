British Airways launches flash sale including seats to Mallorca

Airline British Airways has launched a flash sale with seats for under £39, including Mallorca.

British Airways has launched a flash sale offering 750,000 seats on short-haul flights to the UK and Europe for as little as £39 and under.

At the moment, the lowest seat price is £28.

This limited offer is for short-haul flights from Heathrow, as well as its service’s from Gatwick when they return on March 28.

The sale coincides with the current British Airways and British Airways Holidays sale, which is running until January 25, including flights and holidays to Europe such as Venice, Prague and Palma de Mallorca from £119pp when you book before January 25.

There is also a flexible booking policy available and the option to change the date of the flight after the initial booking has been made.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said “As we begin the new year, we are excited to launch our short-haul flash sale to popular holiday hotspots. With fantastic savings to be had, customers need to book fast to make the most of these offers.”

“Whether it be for a short break or a long-anticipated holiday to visit friends or loved ones, we have a wide array of domestic and European destinations for our customers to choose from.”

Visit the British Airways website to book your tickets.

