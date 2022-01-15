Breaking: Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted

BREAKING: Satellite image captures Tonga's Hunga volcano erupting (Source: @US_Stormwatch) pic.twitter.com/VolrJs7Gfi — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 15, 2022

Videos posted to social media have shown large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai is a volcanic island located about 30 kilometres (19 miles) south-southeast of Fonuafoʻou island in Tonga. The volcano is part of the highly active Tonga-Kermadec Islands volcanic arc, a subduction zone extending from New Zealand north-northeast to Fiji. It lies about 100 kilometres (62 mi) above a very active seismic zone. The island arc is formed at the convergent boundary where the Pacific Plate subducts under the Indo-Australian Plate.