Bitcoin scam ended in tragedy for Roquetas man

BITCOIN BOUNTY: J’s investment turned out to be a swindle Photo credit: Pexels

THE Guardia Civil is investigating the suicide of a Roquetas man who lost €36,000 in a bitcoin scam.

The 49-year-old, identified as J, had been through a bad patch and joined the Tinder dating site, his family explained.

In August he began messaging “an Asiatic-looking woman” apparently living in Madrid.  Their online relationship blossomed and eventually the woman suggested that J invest in bitcoins.  Initially doubtful, he was won over following telephone conversations – in English – with her teacher friend, an alleged expert in cryptocurrencies.

His initial €24,000 supposedly grown to €50,000 by which time J decided to withdraw his funds.

Asked for another €12,000 to cover costs, he handed this over after which the woman and the teacher disappeared from sight.

J lodged a complaint with the Guardia Civil in November, cooperating by handing over documents, photos and the messages exchanged with the woman. Depressed and disillusioned, he left notes for his family and committed suicide on December 27.


The investigation continues and meanwhile J family issued a statement, warning others not to fall into the same trap.

