Almeria University students feel the draught as they sit exams in unheated rooms

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria University students feel the draught as they sit exams in unheated rooms
ALMERIA UNIVERSITY: Windows open and not central heating in compliance with anti-Covid measures Photo credit: Olea

ALMERIA UNIVERSITY students are shivering as they sit their January exams.

The Estudiantes en Movimento group complained via the social media that anti-Covid health and safety measures obliged them to sit in rooms with the windows open and no central heating.

They intended to complain to the university authorities, the student group said:  “We can’t consent to having to wrap up as though we were outside each time we attend a class,” a spokesperson said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

University sources quoted in the Spanish media maintained that they had not yet received an official complaint but admitted that windows were left open to comply with Covid regulations.

Neither had the Students’ Council yet received a complaint from Estudiantes en Movimieno, said its president Jose Ramon Garcia.  Although not personally affected, he told the Almeria media, he admitted it was possible that some students had suffered from the cold as they sat exams.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here