Unvaccinated father in Canada loses right to see child

A Canadian father who has not been vaccinated against COVID has temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old son. A judge ruled that contact between the father and son in the current circumstances would not be in the child’s “best interest” due to increasing cases of the virus in the region of Quebec.

The decision came about after the father made a request for his visits to be extended during the holiday period. This is the first time a parent has lost their visitation rights for reasons related to vaccination against the virus, according to comments made by an expert in family law to the newspaper Le Devoir.

The mother, who was opposed to the father’s request to extend his visiting time, told the court that she had recently discovered that he was not vaccinated. She showed them the posts he had shared on social networks in which he made it clear that he was against vaccination.

The mother lives with her partner and another two children who are too young to be vaccinated.

