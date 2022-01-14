Breaking: Novak Djokovic has visa cancelled AGAIN

Breaking: Novak Djokovic has his visa cancelled AGAIN.

THE Australian government has announced that they have cancelled the visa of defending Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic, once again. He is now set to be deported despite being granted clearance to take part in this year’s tournament.

Novak Djokovic’s fate lay in the hands of Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke who had been tasked with choosing whether the world number one was a risk to the health and safety of the Australian community.

And today (January 14) Hawke announced that Djokovic’s visa was being cancelled for a second time: “It has been cancelled for reasons of health and good order, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” said the minister.

Rumours had persisted about whether the 34-year-old would be able to defend his title after revelations that he had lied on his visa application and had actually travelled within the 14 days of landing in Melbourne after visiting Spain’s Marbella for some practice sessions.

Hawke continued: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Actto cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner’s legal team is expected to appeal against the minister’s decision in a bid to allow him to stay and play in the Australian Open.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update this page when more information is made available.

