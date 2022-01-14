BREAKING: Mark Drakeford to announce easing of restrictions in Wales

Breaking News – Mark Drakeford will announce that there will be minimum Covid restrictions in Wales within the next two weeks.

Mark Drakeford will announce today, January 14, that there will be minimum Covid restrictions in Wales within the next two weeks if the public health situation continues to improve.

A Welsh Government statement released yesterday stated that he will set out a two-week plan for nearly all of the restrictions to be lifted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The first restriction to be lifted will be those on outdoor activities, however, it is not clear exactly when that will come into force.

As long as cases continue to decrease, the Six Nations games in Wales will be played in front of capacity crowds – with the first scheduled to be on February 12.

The statement said: “The First Minister will tomorrow set out how Wales plans to move back to alert level zero if the public health situation continues to improve.”

“Mark Drakeford will set out the two-week plan to ease the alert level two restrictions which have been in place since Boxing Day at his press conference.”

“The Welsh Government is able to start removing the protections put in place in response to the Omicron wave, thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign – more than 1.75m people have had the extra booster dose.”

“The move to alert level zero will be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.”

Wales has been on alert level two since Boxing Day, having restrictions on people meeting indoors and outdoors, the rule of six in hospitality and a ban on crowds at sporting events. Nighclubs also had to close.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.