BREAKING: Harry Dunn’s killer Anne Sacoolas WON’T face UK court next week

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas, 44, will not face a UK court hearing so that “ongoing discussions” with the Crown Prosecution Service can continue.

The CPS said previously in a statement that Sacoolas’ case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday, January 18, but the case hearing has now been vacated.

Sacoolas is accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a road accident outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019 that killed Harry Dunn.

She had diplomatic immunity instated on her behalf by the American government following the crash, meaning she was allowed to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

In a statement issued today, January 14, the CPS said: “Following engagement between the parties, the hearing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court has been vacated.”

“This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.”

“Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

Reacting to the announcement, the Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said the hearing had now been postponed.

Issuing a statement following the announcement, the Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said: “We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.”

“Harry’s family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.”

“It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon.”

