Elias Bendodo offers optimism that the pandemic becomes endemic

Andalucia’s Government spokesman Elias Bendodo offers optimism that the pandemic will soon become endemic
Elias Bendodo, the Junta de Andalucia’s Government spokesman, and counsellor to the Presidency, on Wednesday, January 12, during his visit to the Malaga company, Roman y Martos, offered an optimistic view on the pandemic situation.
In Bendodo’s opinion, “This sixth wave of the pandemic is very different from the previous ones and is less serious, so we are already illuminating the possibility of the pandemic itself diminishing and becoming endemic”.
“Every day, we will have to live more with the pandemic, because the current scenarios are different from the previous ones. The way to approach the presence of Omicron in our lives has to be global, it should not be done by territories”, he added.
Regarding the evolution of the pandemic in Andalucia, Bendodo aligned himself with what was already stated by Juanma Moreno. He stressed that “We may have reached the peak of the sixth wave, because when the cumulative incidence at seven days begins to decrease, the number of hospital admissions also do so, but, on the other hand, ICU admissions and deaths increase”.
“This is the process that takes place during several weeks, when a wave of the pandemic is heading towards its end, but it does not mean anything more than that, it does not mean that other variants cannot appear in the future”, he warned.
He stressed that the Andalucian Government will not lower its guard regarding “on the fly” decision-making, depending on the expansion that the coronavirus is adopting. “We have to be prepared to react, the virus cannot be haggled, not one centimetre”.
While visiting this company that deals with the distribution, packaging, and production of both fish, shellfish, and meat products, Bendodo tackled the controversial comments made about macro-farms by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzon.
“The central government cannot target the meat sector because a minister does not know what his job is, or because his powers are limited”, he commented, as reported by laopioniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
