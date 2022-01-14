Elias Bendodo offers optimism that the pandemic becomes endemic

Andalucia’s Government spokesman Elias Bendodo offers optimism that the pandemic will soon become endemic



Elias Bendodo, the Junta de Andalucia’s Government spokesman, and counsellor to the Presidency, on Wednesday, January 12, during his visit to the Malaga company, Roman y Martos, offered an optimistic view on the pandemic situation.

In Bendodo’s opinion, “This sixth wave of the pandemic is very different from the previous ones and is less serious, so we are already illuminating the possibility of the pandemic itself diminishing and becoming endemic”.

“Every day, we will have to live more with the pandemic, because the current scenarios are different from the previous ones. The way to approach the presence of Omicron in our lives has to be global, it should not be done by territories”, he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

