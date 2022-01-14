Downing Street allegedly partied while the Queen and Britain mourned Prince Philip

While the Queen and the British public mourned Prince Philip’s death, Downing Street staff allegedly held parties



More allegations have emerged that two leaving parties were held on Friday, April 16, 2021. This was the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, when, one day later, the whole nation would observe the Queen sitting alone in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, grieving her husband’s loss. Under Covid restrictions, Her Majesty was only allowed 30 mourners, who had to stay two metres apart.

According to The Telegraph, these two separate parties were for James Slack, Boris Johnson’s press chief, and another for one of the PM’s personal photographers. Both were attended by Downing Street staff, including civil servants, and Government advisers, and were held in different parts of the same complex in the building.

Attendees allegedly drank large quantities of alcohol, and partied in the No10 basement, before both parties met up in the garden. One of the parties allegedly left the basement because they were worried that too much wine was being spilled on the carpet. Around 30 people took part in the get-togethers according to eyewitnesses.

One of the party-goers, reportedly a ‘No10 figure’, is said to have tried a garden swing belonging to Wilf, Mr Johnson’s son – and broke it. All this was going on during the same night that the British public was in mourning over the death of the Duke Of Edinburgh.

On this particular date, a strict lockdown was in place in England. Indoor mixing was not allowed, and Covid restrictions clearly stated, “You must not socialise indoors, except with your household, or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households”.

A spokesperson for No10 said that the Prime Minister did not attend either party as he had already left for Chequers the previous day, Thursday 15. Any questions about the parties will probably receive the same answer – that they were work-related, and not for socialising.

These allegations are the first to come to light during 2021, and whether he was there or not, are bound to pile extra stress on an already under-pressure Boris Johnson, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

