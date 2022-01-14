Best Benidorm nightlife: 10 must-visit venues

GETTING away to the sun offers plenty of perks, from great food to stunning new sights and time on the beach. But Benidorm, one of Spain´s hottest spots, offers all the country´s usual benefits alongside some of the best nightlife.

But with so much in offer in Benidorm, from great clubs and bars to the coolest entertainment venues, where do you go for the best nightlife?

Here, the Euro Weekly News has put together this essential guide to the town´s 10 hottest nightlife venues, allowing you to pack as much as you can into your visit and get on with enjoying the party.

Where is the main nightlife in Benidorm?

But first, where is the main nightlife in Benidorm located?

This large town has several different areas, each with their own attractions, but there are some particular hot spots that are well worth a visit.

Benidorm old town

The old town in Benidorm offers a variety of small bars for pre-clubbing drinks and music. The centre of the old town is called Callejon de los Gatos, and offers some of the town´s most famous bars, including the Marrs, the Bar Callejon and Kakao.

English Square

Located next to Avenida de Mallorca, English Square is the place to go to for all things British.

Hosting a wide variety of pubs, bars and entertainment, English Square is famous for venues Red Dog and the Hippodrome.

Levante Beach

For late night clubbing, Levante Beach is one of the hottest destinations in Benidorm, offering some of the best bars and clubs, including the Bay Beach.

10 of the best Benidorm nightlife venues

Now you know how to get around Benidorm, what are the best must-visit bars, clubs and entertainment venues when you´re in town?

1. Benidorm Palace

Perhaps Benidorm´s most famous venue, this prestigious dinner and cabaret club offers the best entertainment in Benidorm.

Hosting some of the most respected artists in the world, from Julio Iglesias to Rudolf Nureyev, Benidorm Palace is the place to go for live music and also offers a cabaret show with dinner included.

These magical evenings, filled with comedy, theatre and some stunning staging are well worth a visit if you are visiting Benidorm and offer great entertainment for all ages.

Benidorm Palace has also produced some of the best shows in Europe and is an emblematic and award-winning venue.

Open: Saturday from 8pm to 12am

Address: Av. Dr. Severo Ochoa, 13, 03503

Booking: 96 585 16 60 or online here

2. The Explorers Club

If you are in the mood for adventure, The Explorers Club is the place for you.

A tribute to the spirit of travel and adventure throughout history, this venue recreates different different scenery, including the Spanish Royal Geographic Society and its discoveries, allowing its guests to travel the seven seas in a ship´s cabin.

It also offers live music and a sports bar.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 12am

Address: Calle Gerona 394 103 503

3. Olivers Bar

One of the most popular bars in Benidorm, Olivers Bar is located in the heart of Benidorms old town.

A traditionally British-style bar, Olivers offers a great selection of drinks, including homemade sangria.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 11am to 12am

Address: Plaza Constitucion, 03501

4. Tower Lounge Benidorm

Check out some of the great acts on at Tower Lounge each week, including Rock n Roll acts, comedians and Tribute shows.

With food served all evening, this bar is open until late.

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 8pm to 2am, Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 2am

Address: Local 7, Calle Gerona, 03503

5. Silver Dollar Pub

For great prices, great atmosphere and friendly bar staff, try the Silver Dollar Pub, one of Benidorm´s best bars.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3am

Address: Gerona Street 49, 03503

6. Hagars Bar

Offering top quality drinks at reasonable prices, Hagars Bar is a favourite in Benidorm.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday from 8.30pm to 2am

Address: Calle San Roc 33, 03501

7. Cheeky Monkey

A lounge bar offering music from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as Motown and Soul, Cheeky Monkey is a great spot for music fans.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 2am

Address: Avenida Murcia 4, 03503

8. Little Coopers

In the heart of Benidorm´s old town, Little Coopers is known for being a friendly bar for a drink.

Open: Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 12.30am, Sunday from 12pm to 11.30pm

Address: Ctra. Bon Retiro, 4, 03501

9. Hippodrome

One of the best clubs in Benidorm, Hippodrome attracts huge numbers of guests, giving it a great vibe for an evening out.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 8pm to 8am

Address: Av Mallorca, 03503

10. Buddies Bar

Offering live entertainment, Buddies Bar is a great venue for all ages.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 3am

Address: C. Ibiza, 03503

When to visit Benidorm

Now you known where to visit in Benidorm, when do you go to get the best nightlife?

This buzzing town has an impressive nightlife throughout the year, however during July and August when most people are on holiday is when the nightlife is at its busiest.

