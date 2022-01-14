Australia’s TOUGH restrictions that could be in force for “years”

Australia bans the unvaccinated from hospitals, bottle shops and play centres, warning the severe rules will be in for “years” despite other states relaxing restrictions.

Thousands of unvaccinated Australians will be banned from almost every activity outside of the home from January 31, Mark McGowan announced yesterday, January 13.

The premier of Western Australia confirmed the harsh and controversial restrictions may be in place “for years” as he sticks to his “Covid-zero” stance.

Unvaccinated adults are already banned from going to cafes, pubs and restaurants, with proof of vaccination needing to be shown at the door.

However, at the end of this month, they will also be prohibited from taking their children to a play centre or visiting loved ones in hospital.

Last night, Mr McGowan warned “life will change significantly” for the unvaccinated, who need to be “protected from themselves.”

He later confirmed that the unvaccinated will also be banned from museums, Perth Zoo, gyms, and the entire Crown Casino complex.

Mr McGowan confirmed that proof of vaccination will be needed to enter public and private hospitals, aged care facilities, all hospitality venues including restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, clubs, nightclubs, and dine-in fast food.

His message for the unvaccinated was: “These will be the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation, and they will not be removed any time soon.”

“We know that those in hospitals around the country are mainly unvaccinated people.”

“If you don’t get vaccinated, the message is clear – we will not let you put others at risk.”

Nearly 95 per cent of Western Australian residents have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 87 per cent have had both jabs.

Meanwhile, the rest of Australia is beginning to open up after almost two years of lockdowns.

