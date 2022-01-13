Spain’s Ministry of Health to administer third vaccine to everyone over 18

Spain’s Ministry of Health has agreed to administer the third dose of the Covid vaccine to everyone over 18 years of age.

Today, January 13, Spain’s Ministry of Health has agreed to administer the third dose of the Covid vaccine to everyone between 18 and 39 – it is already authorised for those over 40.

According to regional sources, the general directors of Public Health of the Ministry and the Communities have agreed to open this new age group, meaning that all adults can now receive the booster dose.

The vaccines will be Pfizer or Moderna – regardless of the one received in primary vaccination.

Those who were vaccinated with Janssen or AstaZeneca, and who have already been allowed to receive their booster dose for months, will only have to wait three months from the second vaccination. Those who received Pfizer or Moderna will have to wait for six months.

Although these deadlines have been met, if a person has been infected in this sixth wave they must wait a minimum of four weeks after diagnosis to get the booster dose.

