Regional government confirms new Tourist Municipality status for Denia

DENIA is now a Valencian Community Tourist Municipality.

Francesc Colomer, who heads the region’s Tourist Board, recently presented Denia’s mayor Vicent Grimalt with the plaque recognising the town’s new status.

Denia now joins Benidorm, Calpe, Campello, Cullera, Valencia City, Benicassim and Peñiscola, all of which have received recognition via Generalitat’s Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Law that now incorporates the new Tourist Municipalities statute.

Colomer acknowledged the efforts that Denia has made to meet the demands required to achieve this status, praising the town’s “exemplary work” and the efforts of Denia’s tourist sector.

“Redefining the concept of a tourist municipality has meant a change in standards together with a real and clear commitment to the values and principles that define our tourist destinations,” Colomer said.

“Rewards go to destinations that are conscious, dynamic and dedicated, complying with standards of quality rather than quantity and where the significance of tourism is evident in society and their economy,” he explained.

“We shall balance this support from the Generalitat with our commitment to sustainability, quality and participation from the local population,” Grimalt declared in return.