Long-term Corrie star quietly quits show shocking fans

A long-term Corrie star has quietly quit the show without fanfare leaving fans shocked at their exit. Brook Vincent starred as Sophie Webster from 2004 until she paused her time on the soap to become a mum in 2019. It was thought that the star was simply on maternity leave, but a source close to the show has shared that her contract actually ended two years ago and she has no plans to return to the show.

Brooke welcomed her first son Mexx in 2019 followed by her second child, Monroe, last year. “Everyone thought Brooke would be coming back to the soap but her contract ended two years ago and there are no talks about bringing her back on,” an insider told The Sun.

They added: “She is loving being a mother of two young boys and plans to be a full-time mum most of the time.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Corrie star shares her two children with her partner, West Bromich Albion footballer Kean Bryan. The source explains that Kean’s football salary, plus Brooke’s good income from her own company and Instagram posts will replace her Coronation Street salary.

The source said that Brooke may not be out of acting forever and said: “She might do a bit of acting work towards the end of the year, but it won’t be on the cobbles.”

Brooke and Kean got together in 2016 and moved in together after two years of dating. Before going on her maternity leave, Brooke made an emotional statement to the cast, as reported by The Mirror. She told them: “I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play Sophie Webster and today I left to play my biggest role yet, Mummy. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking out for me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.