Javea’s start-of-the-year fiestas scaled down owing to Covid

FOR several months, Javea town hall and local fiestas committees had been preparing for the fiestas held in January each year.

Instead, the present health situation affected the San Sebastian fiestas committee’s plans as well as those of the Penya La Burrera association and the Tiraset equestrian centre who habitually organise the San Antonio celebrations.

Both committees scaled down their programmes to minimise the Covid risk, beginning with the elimination of all Sant Antoni activities requiring the removal of facemasks.

That meant there was no hot chocolate for children in Calle San Antonio on Saturday January 15 and although the San Antonio bonfire was lit that evening no mistela wine and sweet treats were given out.

The parade of horses and carts was held the following day, followed by the blessing of the animals but again, without mistela or sweets.

The San Antonio fair with children’s fairground attractions nevertheless opened as usual in Avenida Palmelal, where it remains until February 6.

Celebrations in honour of Javea’s patron saint, San Sebastian have been been reduced to Mass at the San Bartolome parish church on January 20, preceded by a procession, with all bull-running events cancelled.

If the weather permits, there will be open-air storytelling for children in Plaza de la Constitucion on January 22 with a San Sebastian cycle race on January 30.