Enraged would-be bride cancels wedding and shreds 32 wedding dresses with scissors

A future bride cancelled her wedding and became enraged when the shop would not refund her for the dress, which led her to destroy 32 brand-new wedding dresses at the shop with scissors.

A wedding is usually a joyful event for the happy couple and their families. But if the wedding is called off for any reason, everything turns to disaster. When a woman in China discovered that she was pregnant, she decided to cancel her wedding, as it is frowned upon to get married while pregnant in the country.

As reported by Jiupai News, the woman went to the shop in April to purchase the dress for her wedding, set for October 5. She left a deposit of 3,500 yuan (around 480 euros). But in August, she went back to inform them that the wedding was going to be postponed.

Finally, in November, she went to the shop to cancel the purchase of the dress completely due to her pregnancy and asked them to return the money. However, the shop informed her that the deposit was non-refundable and the dress could be adjusted for the baby shower.

According to the shop assistant, the woman initially accepted the offer, but on January 9, she decided to get justice in her own way, by turning up at the shop armed with scissors and a thirst for revenge.

Showing no mercy, the woman cut 32 dresses that were hanging on display, causing damage worth 67,400 yuan (around 9,200). The owner asked her to stop, but she paid no attention and continued on her rampage until the police arrived and arrested her.

A few days later, the client became regretful and asked if she could pay for the damage, but the establishment preferred to take her to court to negotiate the economic compensation legally.

