Thursday, January 13 – Covid numbers in Spain



The Ministry of Health collected all the data from the autonomous communities of Spain this Thursday, January 13, which shows another 159,161 new cases of Covid-19. According to these data from Carolina Darias‘ department, 70,803 of these were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Official statistics reveal that since the start of the pandemic, Spain has already seen a total of 7,930,528. The accumulated incidence stands at 3,156.63 points in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. That is compared to 3,127.91 points on Wednesday 12. A total of 1,495,774 positives have been registered in the last seven days.

Another 112 deaths have been registered. Up to 90,620 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data from the Ministry.

There are currently 17,269 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 17,028 yesterday, Wednesday 12. The total in ICU is 2,227, while yesterday was 2,228.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,428 hospital admissions (2,466 on Wednesday), and 2,176 patients discharged (2,184 on Wednesday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 13.87 per cent, compared to 13.71 on Wednesday 12, and in ICUs at 23.62 per cent, as opposed to 23.77 per cent yesterday.

The autonomous communities have carried out 2,174,362 diagnostic tests, of which 914,782 have been PCR, and 1,259,580 were antigen tests. This produced an overall incidence rate of 4,623.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 39.87 per cent, which is slightly up from 38.89 per cent on Wednesday 12. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent before the spread of the virus can be considered as ‘controlled’. as reported by granadadigital.es.

