Carretillas de San Anton return to Almeria’s Cantoria. The town will mark the unique festivities after they were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Almeria town is currently getting ready to celebrate its traditional festival in honour of the two patron saints of the town, San Antón and San Cayetano. The unique festivities will be held on January 16 and 17.

Mayoress, Puri Sanchez commented on the festivities and how they will be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sanchez revealed: “Last year we had to suspend this celebration due to the pandemic, but conditions have changed and little by little we must recover our day to day life and with it, celebrate our traditions and encourage the population to participate, while respecting the security measures which, especially due to the peculiarity of this celebration, are obligatory now, as well as before.

“The Cantorians are well aware that one of the peculiarities of this festival lies precisely in being very rigorous when pulling the Carretillas both in the areas provided for this purpose and in the way they should be dressed to avoid running risks, so I encourage all residents to participate with intensity and enjoy all the events planned around our patron saints.”

Measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The mayoress along with the parish priests and the San Antón and San Cayetano Cultural Association have agreed that to prevent people from gathering too closely the mass should be broadcast through loudspeakers.

