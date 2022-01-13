Vogue model murder case begins after woman confesses to killing husband

A Russian model has confessed to killing her husband in a heated row after he “taunted her by bringing another woman home after she had refused to have sex with him”. The Vogue model murder case has begun now that Russian authorities have upgraded charges against Lilia Sudakova, 27, from causing grievous bodily harm to murder, which could lead to a 15-year jail sentence.

In her first instance of speaking about the killing of Sergey Popov, 28, the model has said she was a domestic abuse victim and she had acted in self-defence when the incident occurred. Sudakova, speaking about the Vogue model murder case to Redakciya for a program titled ‘Why Women Kill’, claimed Sergey Popov, 28, tried to attack her after bringing the other woman home, leading to her stabbing him in self-defence on November 28, 2020.

He wanted what I refused to do the night before… he wanted sex,’ she said. “He just showed me that he can find someone else… I went to the kitchen, asked her if she wanted to eat. He said he also wanted to eat, but I replied that he can prepare it himself. From that moment, he became aggressive. He attacked me and our friend pulled him away”.

The Russian Vogue model then described how he allegedly grabbed her again and she pushed him away, inadvertently stabbing him in the chest when she did so. “I saw blood, saw a knife in my hand,” she said. “And I was scared that he would take this knife and just chop me to death.

“Then I called an ambulance, tried to bring him to senses, and gave him water. He said: “It’s not painful”, and added: “Forgive me”.”

Popov died later in hospital. Prosecutors claim Sudakova deliberately stabbed her husband and intended to kill him. He had ‘put the palm of his right hand on her right shoulder in order to calm her and resolve the conflict’ but she ‘deliberately and purposefully’ faced him and ‘stabbed him at least once in the chest’, said the new Vogue model murder charge at Dzerzhinsky district court, St Petersburg, where her trial into is due to start this month.

Lilia Sudakova has appeared on the cover of Russian Vogue and in magazines in Italy, China and Japan, and was the face of a Moscow clothes brand.

