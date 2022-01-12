Will you live to 100? This new life expectancy calculator tells you the odds

Government analysts have put together a new calculator to show you the odds you have of reaching 100 years old, and your average life expectancy if you don’t quite meet the requirements of getting a card from the Queen. The life expectancy calculator has been created by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) using data collected over the course of many years.

According to their research, one in five girls born in Britain are now expected to reach the age of 100, while for boys it is one in eight, following the usual trend of women living longer than men. On average, boys who were born in 2020 can be expected to reach the age of 87 and girls are likely to pass 90 years old.

You can try the online life expectancy calculator by clicking here – Calculate my odds!

Despite the high numbers reported and the figures showing that children born today are more likely to live for a longer time than their parents, the experts have warned that improvement in life expectancy has stalled. The pandemic is not to blame for the stuttering numbers either as the phenomenon happened before Covid-19 took hold in the UK, leading to much debate about the causes, with some attributing it to health cuts and austerity, reports the Daily Mail.

A different set of data collated by the United Nations (UN) Population Division suggests Britain’s current life expectancy is around 81-and-a-half, across ages and sexes. This places the UK at 29 on the global charts. Hong Kong is number one with 85.3 years and the US ranks 46th, with an expectancy of 79.3 years.

David Finch, assistant director of healthy lives at the Health Foundation, said to MailOnline: “Today’s figures show that children born today can still expect to live longer than their parents.

“However, people living in the UK today are not expected to live for as long as previously predicted.

“The unprecedented increase in deaths caused by Covid should end as we move beyond the pandemic but there will be a lasting impact from the decade of stalling life expectancy prior to the pandemic.”

He continued: ‘The government faces a massive challenge in delivering its promise to improve life expectancy for people in the UK. Improving health needs to be a key consideration in all government policy and investment decisions, the vast majority of which have the potential to help or hinder efforts.

“The pandemic has laid bare the extent of underlying poor health in the UK, with tragic consequences. Good health is vital to the country’s prosperity and government cannot delay any further in investing in our future.”

