Guadalajara restaurant that serves your order in just 13.5 seconds. The restaurant holds the Guinness world record for the world’s fastest food service.

A popular Guadalajara restaurant takes fast food to a whole new level and serves food to the table in a record 13.5 seconds. Karne Garibaldi is an award-winning restaurant and is best known for its carne en su jugo dish.

The impressive restaurant chain has held onto the Guinness world record since 1996 despite competitors trying to beat it.

The restaurants serve traditional Mexican dishes that take hours to cook. All the dishes are prepared in time for when diners arrive and then it is simply a matter of taking their order and getting it to the table as fast as possible.

Karne Garibaldi’s Daniel Flores told Vice magazine: “It began as a game between the waiters to see who could bring the food to each table the fastest,”

“That competition led to us attempting the Guinness Record.”

Not everyone is served in such a record time but most people are served within around one minute of their orders being taken.

Laura Mariaud Karne Garibaldi’s head of digital communications explained to Yahoo: “Waiters, captains, cooks and all of our Karne Garibaldi staff are the soul of our kitchen,

“Therefore, the speediness of our waiters is not all that matters to make our service the fastest of all. Of course, we train our staff to learn how to be efficient, but there’s a whole process behind the preparation of the food that allows the workflow to be fast and effective. This is how our service turns into a production chain that makes the waiter serve in the fastest way possible to our customers.”

